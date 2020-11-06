the free tool for recording and transcribing Zoom video calls

Calls to Zoom have been indispensable for several months. While the tool recently implemented end-to-end encryption, several tools have been developed since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to make Zoom more efficient. For example, we can quote Perfect Recall: to take notes during Zoom calls, ZmURL, to easily organize events online on Zoom or Zoom Exotic and to add video backgrounds!

Today grain is highlighted. A tool available on the web, Mac, and Windows that allows you to easily record, transcribe, and share the best moments of Zoom video calls. The tool has been used by large companies like Zapier, Slack, InVision, in marketing departments, product teams and even in the education sector.

A new way of working together

Grain works very simply. Simply record the call using Zoom and the entire conversation will be transcribed. To highlight a key moment, simply highlight an important passage. The highlight can then easily be shared or saved via a simple link on Slack, Notion, Medium, by email, etc.

The idea is to get to the point by showing / sharing only the most important and relevant information. With Grain, you no longer have to take notes in real time on everything the person says.

However, Grain gives each user the ability to take notes live at certain times during the video call. A highlight can even be created directly from the grain notebook.

For customer feedback, for example, you can share negative aspects with Grain, which are explained more clearly than via a simple email or during a call. In a few moments, all team members can grasp the problem and improve the product or service based on customer feedback!

Grain is a freemium tool. A free offer is available for life and allows 15 recordings per month. The $ 12 per month Pro offer offers 30 transcribed recordings and the $ 36 offer offers all of Grain’s features unlimited.