A14X Bionic: A first bench would do an impressive job

The A14X Bionic will undoubtedly be the processor that will equip the future MacBook Pro “Apple Silicon” (and perhaps the next iPad Pro). The CPU Monkey site claims it got the benchmarks for this stepped up A14 and it’s an understatement to say that the performance is decreasing. In the Geekbench 5 single-core tests, the A14X manages to exceed the 1600 point mark (1634), which makes it more or less in the same waters as the current A14 (between 1550 and 1600 points) and very far at is above the A12Z (1100 points in the single core). In the case of multicore processing, however, the results are rapid: The A14X Bionic achieves 7220 points and digs a real gap with the A14 (approx. 4000 points) and the A12Z (approx. 4600 points).

At this level of performance, the A14X Bionic is just as good or even better than a 16-inch MacBook Pro (over 3000 euros), with the latter reaching its peak with 7100 points in the multi-core and 1100 points in the single-core area. These truly stunning results have yet to be verified, but it should be noted that the CPU Monkey site had published the perfectly fair benchmarks of the A12 and A13 processors prior to their release.