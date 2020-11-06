Appearance of Frustration in the White House: Trump lied 19 times at his press conference – politics

Trump’s press conference on Thursday night shook the American public – and it was “the most unfair speech of his presidency,” according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale. Since 2016, he has seen or read every Trump speech and written down thousands of false claims.

“However, I have never heard him lie as thoroughly and scandalous as Thursday night at the White House,” Dale writes in his fact-finding investigation on CNN. Some points from Dales’s fact-checking are selected below. In total, Dale comes up with 19 lies, false claims or misleading statements. You can read Dales’s detailed fact-checking here.

“The election has been stolen”

The CNN journalist rejects Trump’s claim that his opponents are “trying to steal the election” and “are trying to distort the election.” This claim is completely unfounded and the choice is legitimate. “The election organizers simply count the votes legally cast.”

“I’ve won the scary states”

A second claim related to the last competitive races in the United States. The states of Wisconsin and Michigan have already been won by Biden – albeit very tight in some cases. In Wisconsin in particular, Biden has only a lead of about 0.6 percentage points. Pennsylvania and Georgia are still open, but here the count is clearly in Joe Biden’s favor. Trump had initially led the particularly controversial states in the Rust Belt.

However, Trump claimed he won all of these states – which in turn was dismissed by Dale as a false claim. “Being ahead before all votes are counted is not the same as winning,” Dale writes. He was in trouble at the time of the speech when Pennsylvania and Georgia counted votes by mail – and his lead shrank.

“The postal vote is corrupt”

Dale also refuted Trump’s claim at the press conference that postal voting was a “corrupt system” and that there was a lot of “corruption and fraud” going on here – a false claim he’s been making for months. “Postal fraud is extremely rare.” It does happen from time to time, but there is no basis for calling the whole system corrupt.

“Counting is illegal”

Further false statements concerned the count’s legitimacy in four cases. Particularly when Trump said he had won in all major areas and “our numbers have been miraculously reduced,” Dale said. “His leadership has shrunk in some states because completely legitimate votes were counted by mail.”

“The election process is controlled by democrats”

Trump further claimed that Democrats alone are responsible for holding the elections in the states that are now running out, such as Georgia. That’s just wrong, Dale writes – in Georgia and Nevada, the two top election officials are Republicans.

Detroit and Philadelphia are politically corrupt and shouldn’t have to make a choice

Detroit, Michigan and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – two predominantly Democratic cities in two pivotal states. With post-absence votes in favor of Biden in these cities, Trump tried to undermine their legitimacy by claiming that these are two of “the most corrupt places in the country.” You can’t be responsible for constructing the presidential election results. . ‘

Again, Dale rejected Trump’s claim. There is no evidence that these two cities did anything wrong during the election. Here too, only votes were counted.

“The polls were deliberately wrong”

As in 2016, some studies were significantly wrong. Trump claimed, however, that this was done on purpose to bring about ‘suppression’ of his supporters.

Again, Dale stated that this was simply wrong. It is true that some studies were clearly incorrect, but there is no evidence that this was done on purpose. The fact that they have miscalculated again is more of a shame for the research institutes.