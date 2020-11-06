iPhone 12 Mini / Pro Max: The Apple Online Store closes its doors … and teases upcoming pre-orders (2 p.m.).

With a slight delay in the American store, the Apple Online Store has just closed its store in France … and is teasing the upcoming pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod mini. As a reminder: The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen, the A14 processor, and is offered for sale in its basic version (64 GB) for 809 euros. The Mini will also be available in 5 colors: white, black, green, (PRODUCT) RED and blue. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch panel, an A14, 6 GB of RAM and a triple sensor with LiDAR. This model is being offered for sale for 1259 euros in its basic version (128 GB of storage), which corresponds to a minimum wage … Four colors are available: Space Gray, Silver, Gold and Blue.

After all, the HomePod mini is a tiny spherical speaker that offers more or less the same services as its big brother and yet has a lower quality of sound reproduction. The price is 99 euros. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini start at 2:00 p.m.