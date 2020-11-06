Google introduces DocAI, a tool for quickly processing documents

In a blog post published on November 4, 2020, Google introduced DocAI, a new tool that can process documents much faster and more efficiently. Mountain View Company believes this will be very useful for many businesses.

Document processing: a huge waste of time for businesses

DocAI runs in the Google Cloud and aims to automate the processing of documents of all kinds via an application programming interface (API). Equipped with a form analyzer, optical character recognition and a document separator, the tool is also based on machine learning to extract data in a simplified way.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

Thanks to its analysis system, DocAI can quickly identify, extract and even classify addresses, signatures, account numbers, supplier names or even payment terms, among other things. In its blog post, Google explains:

“We believe that any company that has to manually extract data from complex, large documents can benefit greatly from Google Cloud AI. Converting documents into structured data speeds business decision-making, unlocks measurable business value, and helps develop a better customer experience. “

VentureBeat reports that companies are spending around $ 29 just on saving and simplifying a single document. All document-related tasks lose, on average, nearly 21.3% productivity, while American companies collectively waste $ 8 billion a year on paperwork management. A Belgian fintech named Unifiedpost has tested DocAI and the result is clear: the accuracy of data entry has been increased by 250%.

Simple and efficient

To use DocAI, all you have to do is create one or more document processors, which are then integrated into a unified dashboard. Then a document has to be dragged there so that the tool can classify and extract the desired data. If it is a significant time saver

For professionals who work in different fields, DocAI will continue to improve, Google promises:

“We are working on additional functions for the DocAI platform in order to expand its core functions quickly and to support additional analysis devices. All specialty analyzers are designed and optimized to achieve industry-leading accuracy. This enables companies to securely use document information through machine learning. General analyzers such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition), Forms Analyzer and Document Separator are publicly available. “

Mountain View also offers you to try the new tool for free.