Merkel is asking citizens for help: Even after Corona, the state should trust citizens more – politically

Loss of control – the term became popular in the public debate when one million refugees and asylum seekers arrived in 2015 without the state being able to control or even channel the influx. It is strange that in 2020 no one speaks of a loss of control. Although the federal government is in an even more difficult position when it comes to controlling the fight against the pandemic. This time, its own citizens are hit. It is a situation that affects the self-image of the state.

At first glance, the state appears to be in top shape at the moment. He gets unlimited credit on the financial markets: seemingly omnipotent he saves companies and industries, he saves maladic SMEs from bankruptcy. He pays business wages to beauticians, Christmas party performers and restaurant owners whom he has previously sentenced to inactivity.

On the other hand, he’s defenseless like a newborn: when he has to beg his citizens to adhere to contact restrictions, party and ventilation requirements.

Chancellor Angela Merkel begs her people to join the pandemic – “It’s up to everyone to make this month a success.” She has to do it. Because she knows she would never be able to enforce the prescribed rules if the population turned against her.

In Israel, the state has failed to mediate conflicting interests

A look at Israel shows how that would end. There, the ultra-Orthodox reject the government’s pandemic strategy. Tens of thousands of religious students went back to classes in violation of the ban, large weddings were held and funerals were held. The government was just watching.

A brutal intervention of the police and army would have divided the society of the country forever. But the state, as a broker for the conflicting interests of its people, has renounced there.

Declaring war on the virus, as French President Emanuel Macron did, is only possible as a rhetorical figure in Western democracies. Unlike China, they have no troops for this war. The Bundeswehr still only helps in the telephone booths of the health authorities. It is still difficult to imagine that the soldiers could leave to check compliance with quarantine regulations on the spot.

Citizens are currently experiencing the strongest and weakest condition at the same time. You don’t forget that. After the pandemic, they will ask why their citizenship is invoked in bad times, while in good times they tend to be commanded and controlled.