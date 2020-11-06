US President Loses Supporters: Trump Gets Lonely Now – Politics

You know the sudden shock when the power goes out suddenly during an outdoor rock concert: the headlights go out, the stage darkens, the speakers mute. The singer moves his lips, but his voice is no longer amplified and only reaches the audience near the stage. Suddenly there is silence for the general public.

It is comparable to President Donald Trump. He uses the stage of a White House press conference on primetime airtight, the major news formats, to complain live about alleged electoral fraud. Victory is being taken away from him, he claims. But while he’s talking and angry, the three major TV channels stop broadcasting: ABC, CBS, NBC.

“We have to interrupt here because the president has made some false accusations,” explains moderator Lester Hold on the ongoing program “NBC Nightly News” explains the proceedings. On ABC, “News Anchor” David Muir says, “You have to classify a lot and make sure it’s factual.”

TV stations accuse the president of lying

The news channels CNN and Fox News will continue to broadcast. The CNN presenter unambiguously classifies Trump’s words: lies, lies, lies …

The ultrasound is divided on Fox. Some commentators distance themselves from Trump, others reiterate his claims that the election victory will be stolen from him. White House correspondent John Roberts insists that there is no evidence to support Trump’s allegations of electoral manipulation. Moderator Bret Baier confirms this classification. “We haven’t seen any evidence yet.”

The TV channels were a vital help in Trump’s rise in 2016, first as a Republican presidential candidate and then as an election winner against Hillary Clinton. In the election campaign, when Trump called, he was usually connected directly to the broadcasts – expecting to speak out loud. And that would help the public. Hillary Clinton didn’t have this opportunity with her usual political language. Nobody expected a statement from her that would make headlines.

Publisher Murdoch withdraws Trump’s support

Now broadcasters are pulling back Trump’s national microphone. You make the content dependent on whether and for how long you broadcast it. They no longer want to allow themselves to be abused as willing helpers of a propaganda machine – especially as it still has doubts as to who will win the 2020 election, but the signs speak for Joe Biden and Trump could soon leave the White House.

And it’s not just television. Newspapers and social networks are also more critical of Trump. Conservative publisher Rupert Murdoch had previously backed Trump. Now newspapers in his media empire, such as the tabloid “New York Post”, are distancing themselves from the president.

The Twitter news service is flagging tweets with clear false statements from Trump with a warning sign. Other networks like Facebook can no longer be used automatically and unfiltered for Trump propaganda.

Republican governors condemn the president

In addition to the media, Republicans are increasingly distinguishing themselves from Trump. His eldest son, Eric, complains about the party’s lack of support in the election campaign. ‘Where are the Republicans? Shows backbone in the fight against electoral fraud, ”he tweeted. And: “The voters will never forget if you act like sheep.”

Currently, most Republican officers in Congress and the states remain passive. A small but growing group is emphatically against Trump. Another small group reiterated its allegations of false fraud.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan strongly condemns Trump’s actions. “There is no excuse for the comments made by the president to undermine our democratic process. America is counting the votes and we will accept the result as we always have. “

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey distanced himself from Trump by urging citizens, the media and his party members to be patient: “Please resist the temptation to declare a winner before those responsible for the count are ready. “

Tom Ridge, ex-Pennsylvania governor and Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, attacks Trump on allegations that postal votes were fraudulent Pandemic killing 235,000 (Americans) has found a way to secure votes. That’s “embarrassing.”

Few Trump loyalists repeat election fraud allegations

In contrast, Trump loyalists spread his claim that electoral fraud was intended to rob the president of his victory. This choir consisted of Lindsey Graham, the reelected Senator from South Carolina, Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, Tommy Tuberville, the newly elected Senator from Alabama, and several MPs.

Trump’s national speakers have not yet lost their full potential, such as in the event of a power outage. But they become noticeably quieter.