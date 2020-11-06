Confrontation in Ethiopia: Nobel Peace Prize Winner in War Danger – Politics

In Ethiopia, a war threatens to set fire to not only the second most populous state on the continent, but the entire region on the Horn of Africa, according to experts.

Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed recently ordered the invasion of Ethiopian forces in the rebellious Tigray province after the regional government there “crossed the last red line” and made a “military confrontation” inevitable.

On Friday, Abiy said government forces had “clear, limited, and achievable targets” regarding fighting in the north of the country. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Abiy justified the invasion with two alleged attacks by Tigray militias on Ethiopian army barracks. On Tuesday evening “many” soldiers were killed. The prime minister added that his government had shown “extraordinary patience” for months in the conflict with the rebellious province. “But a war cannot be avoided with the goodwill of one side alone.”

Experts warn of a wildfire

A possible invasion is “the worst outcome of the tension between Tigray and the central government,” said William Davison of the International Crisis Group. It will cause “shock waves” in other countries in the Horn of Africa. In fact, Africa expert Nic Cheeseman warns that if left unchecked, it could become “the most damaging development on the continent of this decade.”

The confrontation between Addis Ababa and Mekele has intensified in recent weeks. The provincial government led by the liberation movement TPLF in Tigray had strongly opposed the postponement of the Ethiopian elections over the corona pandemic and voted against the will of the central government itself in early September. The TPLF would have come out as the winner with 98.2 percent of the vote.

The vote was not recognized by Addis Ababa. In addition, the national government no longer gave its financial contributions to the provincial government in Mekelen, but to local authorities. In return, TPLF boss Debrestion Gebremichael no longer recognized Abyi’s government.

School massacre

A few days ago, there was a school massacre in Oromo province, which left 54 ​​people dead. Abiy blamed the TPLF and marched units of the armed forces.

Although only about six percent of Ethiopians live in the province, the Tigray played a dominant role in both the armed forces and central government after the country was liberated from the “Red Terror” of then ruler Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991. Tigray Meles Zenawi was the head of the country for more than two decades.

Among other things, he introduced federalism to protect the Tigray minority. But in the meantime, the majority of the Orom people see themselves excluded from adequate power participation.