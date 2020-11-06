In Turkey, social media has been fined heavily for controversial laws

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok have one thing in common: a fine will be imposed in Turkey on November 4th. This sanction results from the implementation of a new law which, according to its critics, favors the censorship of opponents of President Recep Erdogan.

Six social networks have spoken out against the new law

The Turkish parliament passed a law in late July requiring social networks that create more than a million unique connections per day to have a representative permanently in Turkey and to remove content after 48 hours if a local court so requests. .

The law came into effect in October, the platforms had to comply until November 2nd. Ömer Fatih Sayan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, who is also responsible for cyberspace, said, according to Le Monde, that a “fine of 10 million Turkish lira” has been imposed [près d’un million d’euros] was added to social network providers (…) who did not state that they had appointed a representative at the end of the statutory period. “

The platforms affected by the fine are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok. Only Facebook’s Russian equivalent, Vkontakte, adhered to the law on time. The other platforms knowingly decided not to comply with the Turkish demands as there is a risk to the freedom of expression of the measure.

Turkey is already blocking a lot of websites and content

It must be said that Turkish power is not a dead hand. President Erdogan has a particular grudge against Twitter. For the network, Turkey was the country with the most content removal requests in the first half of 2020, 40,000 tweets over the year. In 2019, Turkey blocked access to 408,000 websites including Wikipedia, 10,000 YouTube videos and 6,200 Facebook shares. In May, the episode of a series with the Turkish president was censored on Netflix. Sad benefits for free expression.

According to local law, they face fines of up to 30 million Turkish lira (around 3 million euros), a ban on advertising for Turkish companies and a bank limit of 90% of virtually unusable websites. Right now the six platforms have decided to resist, but how long? Some of these companies have already been able to bypass their values ​​of free speech to stay established in one country, Facebook in Vietnam, Google, YouTube’s parent company in China, and TikTok because of their ties with China.