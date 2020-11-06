Robbery in Germany after attack in Vienna: federal prosecutor examines network of Islamists – politics

Four days after the attack in Vienna, the federal prosecutor’s office in Germany ordered four Islamists to search their homes and business premises. Officials from the Federal Investigation Service and Special Forces moved to two men in Osnabrück and one in Kassel and in the Pinneberg district on Friday.

Three Islamists are said to have had links with the Viennese hit man Kujtim Fejzulai, the fourth is said to have been involved in a contact. One of the Islamists is also said to have been linked to the former leader of ISIS in Germany, Abu Walaa. Abu Walaa is currently answering to the higher regional court in Celle.

However, the four men are not suspected, given the contacts with the killer, the federal prosecutor wants to clean up the network around Kujtim Fejzulai. Security circles had previously reported to the Tagesspiegel about a “Balkan connection” of the terrorist group IS. In Germany too, the connection has “loose ends”.

Security circles speak of a ‘Balkan connection’

Fejzulai had targeted guests in pubs in the center of Vienna on Monday evening. Four people died and 23 were injured. The police shot the culprit.

Security circles assume that ISIS gave Fejzulai the order for the attack. The terrorist militia claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday. Police in Vienna have already arrested 14 people who may have been involved in the attack.