More than 20,000 new corona infections: Germany must swallow ‘bitter medicine’, according to Spahn – politically

More than 20,000 new coronavirus infections have been registered for the first time in one day in Germany. Health authorities in Germany reported 21,506 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. The number of deaths from the virus rose 166 to a total of 11,096 on Friday. That was the highest increase since the beginning of May. In the past three days, the number was well over 100.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn justified the nationwide restrictions in November in view of the increasing number. This is yet another “bitter medicine,” the CDU politician said in the Bundestag Friday.

It brings hardship and renunciation for hundreds of thousands of citizens. As in the first phase of the spring pandemic, it is now again important to smooth the curve and protect the health system. When the intensive care units are overcrowded, it is too late. Spahn emphasized that crisis management is not only based on the number of infections.

The goal of the efforts of the federal and state governments is to avoid a corona situation like the one in France. A further doubling in the number of infections would also overwhelm the health system in this country. “It takes a national effort.”

Spahn: “We are not at the mercy of the virus”

Spahn announced that he wanted to ensure that no hospital was harmed by the corona pandemic. He announced in the Bundestag that he wanted to come up with suitable proposals next week. The background is a discussion about additional payments when hospitals keep more beds available and cancel operations due to the increasing number of corona intensive care patients. According to Spahn, money is needed from the federal budget.

The reason for the debate in the Bundestag was the introduction of the new version of the Infection Protection Act. “We are not at the mercy of the virus,” said Minister Spahn, whose house the template comes from. The revised law aims to provide “legal clarification” so that measures imposed by federal states to contain the pandemic are more effective for the courts.

Given the exponential growth in the number of infections, it is “important that we can respond quickly – that’s why this bill is,” said Spahn.

The law lists a number of specific possible safeguards such as contact restrictions, mask requirements or restaurant closures that must be imposed when certain thresholds are reached. The law also regulates the right to lost income in case of quarantine. In the future, this should be ruled out if the quarantine is based on an avoidable trip to a risk area.

Despite the lockdown in Germany, there is still no clear reversal in the trend. So far, a further increase in transmissions among the population has been noted, the RKI management report on Thursday evening said. In many countries, the spread of Sars-CoV-2 infections is increasing among the population, without the infection chains being clearly traceable.

Even if the number of new infections stagnates soon, high mortality rates can still be expected. According to experts, it takes an average of ten days before patients with complaints have to be transferred to intensive care. Ventilated patients usually stay there for several weeks, deaths do not occur until later. The number of new infections therefore only has a delayed effect on the number of deaths.

The number of reproductions, or R-value for short, gives rise to vague hope. According to the situation report of the RKI on Thursday evening, the so-called seven-day R was 0.93 (previous day: 0.92). This means that ten infected people infect about nine other people on average. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a long time, the infection process will decrease.

Next Monday, the so-called Corona cabinet will meet about the current infection numbers and the vaccination strategy. That said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday. The health authorities are overwhelmed in many places. The aim is therefore to stabilize the number of infections with the partial shutdown in November and to subsequently reduce it significantly. Health authorities should be able to retrace the chains of infection. (dpa / Reuters / AFP)