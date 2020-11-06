All of them and Reigns Beyond are available in Apple Arcade

It’s a great day for Apple Arcade, with no less than two new features welcomed this Friday, November 6th. The all-of-you adventure puzzle game (from the creators of Bring You Home) offers gamers the chance to help a little hen find her chicks by arranging the decor correctly. This little original course game will undoubtedly be of interest to the youngest. Reigns Beyond (published by Devolver) is the new nugget from the makers of Reigns and Reigns: GoT. The gameplay does not move an eyelashes and it will always be a matter of choosing between two proposals, with the adventure progressing through “binary branching”. The development is more to be sought on the scenario side: the French studio leaves the medieval field to tell us the difficulties of an intergalactic rock group. “Non-sensory” humor guaranteed! These two titles are available now in Apple Arcade.

