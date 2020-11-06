Among the new records and bankruptcies: The Christmas store in Corone leads the division of trade into extremes – the economy

At first glance, it looks like the second lockdown saved the retail. Unlike restaurants, hotels and fitness studios, for example, shops can remain open, the chancellor and prime minister decided last week. Nevertheless, the German Retail Association (HDE) is extremely skeptical about the upcoming Christmas store. “Politicians are urging customers to stay home,” CEO Stefan Genth criticized on Thursday. “As a result, businesses can no longer survive in many places due to the extremely declining number of customers.”

Customers probably won’t necessarily spend less money on gifts this year. Overall, the association expects sales to increase by 1.2 percent compared to the previous year. Consumers will spend 104 billion euros on Christmas businesses. Much more, this gain will widen the retail gap: between industries and between online and offline commerce. According to HDE’s forecast, Christmas sales in online retail will increase by 19 percent to more than 17 billion euros.

However, a survey of associations among stationary retailers created a different picture. More than 80 percent of downtown stores expect a reduction in customer frequency due to partial closures. Even in major retail locations, 76 percent of retailers expect significant sales losses. “Even during the corona crisis, customers buy gifts, but they shop much more online and go to city centers less often,” comments Genth.

Problems in the fashion store

According to the survey, consumption trends in the Coronian period will continue in the Christmas period. For example, a furniture store, a hardware store and a grocery store expect a good deal. A completely different situation is, for example, with the fashion store. 89 percent of clothing retailers expect to do less this Christmas season than last year. In the case of footwear and leather goods, 97 percent say this, and retailers of toys and cosmetics also expect significantly lower sales. The situation in the clothing trade is “very dramatic,” said Steffen Jost, president of the Textile Trade Association (BTE). In the first days of locking, the stores showed a decrease in sales of up to 80 percent.

For some industries, blocking threatens the very existence of this time of year. Booksellers achieve almost a quarter of their annual turnover in November and December. In the case of watches, jewelery, consumer electronics, cosmetics and toys, more than a fifth are generated in the run-up to Christmas.

245 euros per year for gifts

Genth therefore called on the federal government to open its current emergency aid program to closed catering and hotel businesses to retailers and to lower the threshold for purchasing bridging aid. In addition, it must be clarified in the German Civil Code (BGB) that a pandemic situation may be a reason for a reduction in rent.

On average, the Germans want to earn about 245 euros per person for Christmas presents this year, HDE calculated. The voucher for gift number one remains the voucher, followed by toys, books and stationery. The voucher also offers an opportunity to support temporarily closed shops and restaurants. For 2020 as a whole, HDE expects revenue to increase by 1.5 percent to approximately 552 billion euros. However, the association estimates that up to 50,000 retail outlets in city centers may be lost as a result of the corona pandemic.

Just a few weeks ago, Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) met with business representatives, including HDE, to discuss strategies for strengthening inner cities. In the coming weeks, the public will develop concepts and positions for assistance. It is helping retailers with around € 100 million to digitize.

Due to the dramatic development due to the coronary crisis, the Greens are demanding another summit of crisis situations within the city. In the application, which is to be discussed in the Bundestag on Friday, they also advocate support for the purchase of real estate and land by municipalities. The € 500 million Emergency Planning Fund aims to give cities the opportunity to develop innovative concepts with the participation of the population, namely to purchase empty real estate and support the settlement of charities. However, these initiatives are too late for this year’s Christmas business.