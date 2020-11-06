US election blog: more than 150,000 ballots were delivered after election day – politics

US broadcaster interrupts Trump speech for fact-checking

Several American television stations have canceled the broadcast of a speech by President Donald Trump after he spoke of electoral fraud and continued to describe himself as the winner. The MSNBC broadcaster responded the fastest to the speech on Friday evening – after about 40 seconds. “Here we find ourselves again in the unusual situation of not only interrupting the President of the United States, but also correcting the President of the United States,” said moderator Brian Williams. There are no illegal votes we know of, nor a Trump victory. Trump had previously said the election could be stolen if “the illegal votes” were counted.

At CNBC, Trump’s speech was also canceled and provided with a live fact-check. “We are not going to allow this to continue because it is not true,” said host Shepard Smith. He then took several statements from the president and classified them.

CBS also interrupted Trump’s 16-minute explanation after a few minutes and attempted to classify them. At the ABC broadcaster there was an immediate fact check in the live switch.

The CNN broadcaster ran Trump’s speech but afterwards acted as a fact-check and described the statements as “the most unfair speech of his presidency.”

Trump-friendly broadcaster Fox News did not interrupt the speech either. However, in an initial assessment, the moderators then doubted that Trump had enough evidence to get the court to stop the counts. (dpa)