Pre-orders for IPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max: it’s here!

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will open this Friday. The first shipments will be made on November 13th from Apple, operators and resellers. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already available for purchase.

This is the big difference between the two models. On the one hand there is the iPhone 12 mini, the smallest in the range. It has a 5.4-inch OLED display, the A14 chip, 4 GB of RAM and two photo sensors on the back. The phone is made of aluminum. On the other hand is the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its large 6.7-inch OLED display. He also has the A14 chip. On the other hand, it has 6 GB of RAM, three photo sensors on the back and a LiDAR scanner. This model is made of stainless steel.

The iPhone 12 mini is available with 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage. The respective prices are € 809, € 859 and € 979. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max it is 128, 256 or 512 GB. The prices are € 1,259, € 1,379 and € 1,609. The first is available here in the Apple Store and the second is available in the Apple Store there.

