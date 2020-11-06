ByteDance invests in the e-book and audio book area

The Chinese e-book company and the Chinese publisher Zhangyue reported on the evening of November 4th that ByteDance was planning to buy back 11% of its shares through a subsidiary. The operation is part of a diversification strategy for the company behind TikTok.

Zhangyue’s market capitalization is 12 billion yuan

ByteDance has established itself as an entertainment giant in China and around the world with its TikTok apps and Chinese twin Douyin, as well as its news aggregator Toutiao. Like most successful technology companies, ByteDance is now looking to grow by expanding its business areas. After launching a platform for health services that offers itself the UIPay payment service, the company recently invested in online literature with Zhangyue.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

Zhangyue was founded in 2008 and its services provide online access to novels, audio books, cartoon books, etc. It also publishes its own content. Things really got going in 2015, when the speed of smartphone equipment in China gradually increased. The market capitalization of the listed company is 12 billion yuan (approx. 1.5 billion euros).

In the first half of 2020, Zhangyue claims 170 million monthly users. Slightly less than the 217 million users of China Literature, a Tencent subsidiary and main competitor in the Chinese e-book market.

A promising market, according to analyst iResearch. According to the latter, the sector is expected to generate sales of 20.6 billion yuan (2.6 billion euros) in 2020, compared to 6.6 billion (846 million euros) in 2015. The number of online reading application users reached 510 million in the Middle Kingdom in 2020.

The terms of the agreement

ByteDance positions itself well in this promising market by acquiring 11% of Zhangyue’s shares for the modest amount of 1.1 billion yuan. ByteDance receives a seat on the company’s board of directors and the right to license the publisher’s intellectual property.

In return, Zhangyue should benefit from the tech entertainment giant’s expertise with advertisers and brands for buying ads and monetizing content. The two companies hope their agreement will result in transactions between them valued at 470 million yuan ($ 60 million) starting next year.