Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Stunning Growth||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market By Contaminant Type

Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market By Contaminant Type

(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others), Type

(Products, Services), Food Type

(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others), Consumer Type

(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization), Application

(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery), End-Users

(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies), Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail Sales), Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Drivers:

Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Landscape Part 04: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Sizing Part 05: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Segmentation By Product Part 06: Five Forces Analysis Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

