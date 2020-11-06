Left-wing extremists form a criminal association: the federal prosecutor’s office is investigating the autonomous policy of Leipzig

The federal prosecutor’s office is investigating members of the particularly violent autonomous scene in Leipzig. On Thursday, Soko “LinX” officials from Saxony’s state crime police arrested 25-year-old Lina E. and searched her apartment and the rooms of two other left-wing extremists. Lina E. was taken into custody on Friday. The student and more than ten other people from the autonomous scene are suspected of membership in a criminal organization that was founded in January 2019. Lina E. is said to have played a leading role.

Attack on a restaurant in Eisenach

The federal prosecutor accused the woman in October 2019 with ten to fifteen other left-wing extremists to attack the restaurant “Bull’s Eye” in Eisenach (Thuringia) and injure several people. The bar is a meeting place for right-wing extremists. Also Lina E. “and others” allegedly attacked the manager of the restaurant and his companion in December. Previously, the woman is said to have stolen hammers for the attack in a hardware store in Leipzig. Finally, in June 2020, Lina E. searched the address of a “target” in Leipzig for an attack. It was a right-wing extremist, security circles said.

Autonomous people reportedly beat the signer in their apartment

The protection of the constitution estimates the autonomous scene at 250 people. According to the 2019 annual report, Minister of the Interior Roland Wöller (CDU) recently presented that this is more than half of the Saxon autonomous population. Mention is also made of the supposedly autonomous attack on the signatory of a real estate company in Leipzig. On November 3, two hooded men attacked the woman in her house and hit her face with their fists. Autonomous people have recognized themselves on the Internet. The attack can also be attributed to the criminal organization around Lina E., according to security circles.

Due to attacks by the RAF, a procedure is still pending

The federal prosecutor’s office is currently conducting a two-digit procedure against German and foreign left-wing extremists. In a number of cases it concerns attacks by the terrorist organization “Red Army Fraction” that took place a long time ago and have not yet been clarified.