The MagSafe Duo charger costs € 149 in France

Apple finally announces the price of its MagSafe Duo charger: it will be € 149. It’s very expensive, especially if we “only” compare it to the MagSafe charger, which costs 45 €. The price has almost tripled.

This is how Apple presents its accessories:

With the MagSafe Dual Charger you can easily charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, the wireless charging case for AirPods or other Qi-certified devices. Place your devices on the charger. This simple contact is enough to start a regular and efficient recharge. This charger folds up compactly and follows you everywhere.

Apple advises that it is recommended that you use a 20W USB-C power adapter with the MagSafe Duo charger. This is available separately and costs € 25.

The MagSafe Duo charger is compatible with all iPhones from iPhone 8 to iPhone 12. It can also be used to charge an Apple Watch (all models are compatible). Finally, Apple says that its charger can charge AirPods or AirPods Pro.

The exact release date of the charger that supports two devices at the same time is not disclosed. Apple only states that it will be “available soon”. Maybe next week when the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale. These two models were pre-ordered for less than an hour.