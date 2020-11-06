Because Arizona Biden Was Rewarded: Trump Team Publicly Attacks Fox News Data Analyst – Politics

Arnon Mishkin leads the “Decision Desk” at Trump-affiliated TV broadcaster Fox News during the US election. All election results go through his desk – and he decides when a state is considered safe from either of the two presidential candidates. Mishkin also decided that the important US state of Arizona would be awarded to Joe Biden early on Wednesday – although several 100,000 votes had yet to be counted.

Fox News was one of the first major US media outlets to classify Arizona as safe. The renowned Associated Press (AP) news agency, citing the same data, didn’t follow until later on Wednesday. Other media outlets – such as CNN, New York Times, and Washington Post – had not made a decision to award Arizona to any of the candidates as of Friday afternoon. Biden leads with nearly 50,000 votes.

The Trump campaign team is aware of the importance of Arizona and its eleven voters to the election outcome – and complained Wednesday immediately after Fox News declared Biden the winner there. But it didn’t stop there: The Trump team openly attacked data analyst Mishkin personally.

The fact that Fox News is close to the US president likely plays a role in the intensity of the turmoil in the Trump camp. AP did not publicly attack the team – and yet the news agency publicly stated itself. “The Associated Press will continue to monitor and analyze vote numbers in Arizona as they come in,” said editor-in-chief Sally Buzbee on Thursday. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

However, the Trump team raised the alarm at Fox News. First, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner contacted Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to reverse the decision. According to the Washington Post, the US president himself has not contacted him. Even then, I would not have intervened or changed our decision, Murdoch wrote in an email to the Washington Post.

Mishkin said more than 80 percent of the vote had already been received by the time his team committed. “We felt we made the right decision at the right time – that’s why we made it.”

After confirming his decision, it no longer turned to Mishkin indirectly, but directly. In a statement, the team called him a “Clinton-voting, Biden-funding Democrat” who “insists on his terrible decision and refuses to reverse his baseless decision.”

Early Thursday morning, Trump’s campaign team posted a list on Twitter to show that Mishkin was financially backing Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s 2008 election campaign. In addition, he would have voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago – which he even made public. That led her to the statement again, “Arnon Mishkin and the AP must immediately reverse their decision to join Joe Biden in Arizona.”

According to the list posted by the team, Mishkin paid $ 1,500 to Obama and Biden’s election campaign. 2008 was the year he began running the Fox News Decision Desk, which he has worked for since 1998. However, the full truth also includes: Mishkin paid even more campaign aid to Republican politicians – official data shows.

But why does a data journalist support political parties? Mishkin, 65, is not a full-time Fox News employee. Before taking over the decision-making office, he was also a policy advisor to both Democratic and Republican politicians. That reports the “Los Angeles Times”.

That aside, Mishkin’s decision to make Arizona a Biden state wasn’t Mishkin’s only decision – the decision was based on the data team’s mathematical calculations. He also didn’t believe on Thursday that Trump could catch up – although the gap was closing.

There are still open voices in Maricopa County, but, “We firmly believe that our decision will stand. And that’s why we don’t change them. “

As soon as AP reports it, the winner is actually certain

There is no federal election line in the United States; instead, pollsters conduct post-election polls. Usually, the presidential elections are also decided on the basis of forecasts from major media houses.

Another point that Fox News has historically been right: the AP news agency is valued for its independence and rigor. As soon as AP announces the winner, the choice is actually decided.

It is unclear whether the incidents in front of a government building in Arizona are related to the Trump team’s public verbal attacks. A large group of the president’s supporters had gathered in front of the building in the Maricopa Conty district, some of them carrying weapons such as automatic rifles, a correspondent for CNN news channel reported on a live broadcast.

Trump reiterated Friday night that, from his point of view, with the votes cast “legally”, he had won the election with ease. The president had previously claimed in a White House appearance that the Democrats were fraudulently trying to steal his victory. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post could contain misleading information. (with dpa)