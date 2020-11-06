Race for the CDU Presidency: Merz doesn’t want to know about a “clear edge” politics

Berlin – “You”, says Christian Lindner, “everything is fine!” You can cheat an old buddy again, if only to prevent this book presentation from eventually becoming a fraternization. The FDP boss will be sitting at a large table in Friedrich Merz’s office on Friday, next to him the host and moderator Kerstin Ligendza. The CDU presidential candidate has chosen Lindner as the laudator for his new book. This has caused some ridicule in the metropolitan press, which was turned on digitally due to the circumstances, as the unwritten rule of asking political opponents for reviews applies in the political scene.

Lindner knows that, so he tries at least a little contradiction. However, it is not easy. In any case, not much paper fits between the CDU’s economic liberals and the FDP’s economic liberals. The 240 pages “New Time. New Responsibility ”at Ullstein-Verlag hardly produce any objection. There is a system behind this, that will soon become clear.

“You can hear the sound.”

With the book, the moderator quotes a review, you can’t get out. Lindner states that the work is authentic: “You can hear the sound.”

But he also notices that it is a very muffled tone. Early Friedrich Merz’s anger for reform had given way to “statesmanlike positions”. And as for Angela Merkel, the Chancellor is not often quoted, but, “I have not noticed a break in any political area.”

The author nods. This is exactly how he wants to be understood. The next year will be a “turning point” as Merkel will step down and the Union will vote for the first time since the 1940s without a sitting chancellor, but no split. When the moderator tried to summarize the chapter about her own party in the sentence: “The CDU must show a clear edge”, the candidate immediately falls into her arms: “The word is not in it!”

Merz praises itself as the ‘integrating chairman’

The guy whose fans praise the clear edge suddenly doesn’t want to hear from her again? The man conservatives bet on to ‘balance’ the three roots of the CDU, the conservative, the social, and the liberal, from ‘coordinating the currents so that they complement each other,’ promises a broad personal tableau under one “Strong, guiding and integrative chairman”?

Lindner apparently also counts this among the status of statesman, as does the extensive introductory chapter on climate policy, although it is a bit too far with the concessions to potential coalition partners that there is not only the market economy but also ‘right to regulate’: this is known as a ban”. But, he says, Merz didn’t come in a green jacket this time.

The FDP boss does not want to completely resist the hint that the uncontroversial voice Merz uses in the book could potentially be useful in election campaigns. That is formulated politely. He might as well say: Sauerland is just learning from the woman he wants to inherit.

The mockery of demobilization was yesterday

In the past, he couldn’t slander enough about Merkel’s campaign method to offer political competitors as little target as possible. He ridiculed demobilization tactics as “asymmetric chloroformation”. Now he applies it internally himself. The book can easily disappoint any staunch fan who was expecting a few peppery quotes. But loyal fans aren’t enough for Merz to win. And his fiercest competitor Armin Laschet mainly profiles himself as a conciliator. Laschet’s ministerial team in North Rhine-Westphalia is the wing share that has become a cabinet.

Incidentally, the FDP chairman Lindner thinks a Christian Democratic hugging course is very good. He assures that a candidate for Chancellor Merz could expel FDP voters, he is not afraid of that. In fact, his party would be right if the election campaign discussed topics important to the CDU and the FDP economy – taxes, questions like that.

That leaves the dutiful difference. But Lindner has to go back to the early history of the Federal Republic. That the book was written by a CDU man and not a free Democrat is shown by the fact that the colleague at German unification omitted the dispute over the Oder-Neisse border. Merz adds apologetically, but he appreciated Hans-Dietrich Genscher! “You”, Lindner calms down, “all is well!”