iPhone 13 and iPhone 14: Kuo is planning new wide-angle sensors

The inevitable Ming-Chi Kuo is Apple’s new Kwisatz Haderach, who over time sees the new products in preparation for the big apple. This time Kuo sees a long way to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. And what does our dear analyst see? Still the same range of 4 iPhone 13, modeled on the dimensions of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but also a big improvement on the ultra-wide angle sensor of the current Pro models. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro would therefore switch to an ultra-wide-angle sensor with a f / 1.8 aperture (and 6 elements / 6P lenses) for a sensor with a f / 2.4 aperture and 5P lenses. In addition, a variable autofocus would replace the focal length set at 13 mm.

At this point it should be remembered that in the field of photography, the transition from an aperture of f / 2.4 to an aperture of f / 1.8 represents a very noticeable change in the quality of the sensor. Kuo finally notes that these new sensors will be found in the iPhone 14 (2022), so it shouldn’t move much in the photo part (but maybe somewhere else …)