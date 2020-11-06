ARM’s Chinese subsidiary is blocking its takeover of Nvidia

“In the world of hardware, it’s a bit as if Jeff Bezos ‘daughter married Bill Gates’ son on the platform,” summarizes International Opinion on Nvidia’s takeover of ARM. If the American firm’s takeover of the British company, now owned by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, could have frightened people; According to the Financial Times, wedding anniversaries are in jeopardy today. In fact, the $ 40 billion deal to acquire ARM by Nvidia is suspended due to a dispute within ARM China, a joint venture owned in part by Allen Wu.

Allen Wu is blocking this takeover with a 16.6% stake in the capital with the aim of challenging his release from the position of CEO. Despite a financial agreement that would amount to $ 100 million to $ 200 million, the businessman considers the dismissal to be abusive. In June 2020, ARM China’s Board of Directors voted to dismiss the CEO by 7-1. The reason for the firing is allegedly a conflict of interest: Allen Wu’s ownership of the Alphatecture mutual fund. However, comments reported to the Financial Times indicate that this information has always been known to the Board of Directors.

ARM China is working on R&D and licensing agreements within the Middle Kingdom. According to Japanese SoftBank, the current owner of ARM, the Chinese division accounted for 20% of group sales in 2018.

This lockdown is not the first maneuver by Allen Wu to challenge his release, which is somewhat unclear in its application. The businessman remains involved in the day-to-day business of the joint venture that he legally represents. According to the Financial Times, Allen Wu was responsible for four of ARM China’s six shareholder companies following his 2019 investments. Two of them took the release to the Shenzhen Courts. These lawsuits concern ARM, but also the venture capital company Hopu, one of the partners in the joint venture. One of the main obstacles to reaching an agreement on the CEO’s dismissal is the valuation of ARM China stocks. Allen Wu estimates it at $ 7.5 billion, five times its value when the joint venture was founded in 2018.

For China, the ARM-Nvidia deal means independence from processor production at an early stage

A source close to the board of directors of ARM China rates the chances of success of an agreement as “only 50-50”. Access to the ARM China offices is currently being monitored by Allen Wu’s security team. In addition, emails sent from ARM headquarters to employees in the Chinese office are blocked.

This situation jeopardizes the agreement between ARM and Nvidia, which requires the approval of the Chinese regulator, and therefore the cooperation of ARM China, in particular the provision of certain data. Negotiations that now stall could result in the sale of Allen Wu’s shares. At this point, a buyer would have to be found who might as well be accepted by ARM, Hopu, or the Chinese government. and it won’t be easy.

When Nvidia acquires ARM, the three greatest chip designers in the world will be based in the United States. While Huawei has just announced the start of a shift in chip manufacturing under US sanctions, now may not be the most strategic time to miss this sale, which is likely synonymous with a need to accelerate the development of Chinese processors.