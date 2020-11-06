IPhone sales forecast: AAPL investors are allowed to sue Tim Cook

This Wednesday, November 4th, US Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers authorized a group of shareholders (affiliated with a UK pension fund) to file a complaint against Tim Cook. Shareholders accuse Apple’s CEO of knowingly lying about the November 1, 2018 forecast for iPhone sales, even though actual iPhone sales declined. Recall that Apple issued a profit warning on January 2, 2019 that caused AAPL stock to collapse. Many large Apple investors then had lost tens of millions of dollars in its stock value while Apple’s capitalization lost tens of billion dollars (-74 billion in one day).

We now know that just days after Tim Cook made optimistic statements, Apple ordered its suppliers to downgrade iPhone production. The head of Apple stopped speaking after this episode, just to correct his previous statements. Judge Gonzales therefore ruled that the investors’ complaint was admissible and that legal proceedings could proceed. Apple has not yet responded to this information.