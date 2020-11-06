The Match Group is rising, exceeding all quarterly forecasts

Match Group, the parent company of the famous dating app Tinder, has released its results for the third quarter of 2020. The least we can conclude from this is that online dating still has a bright future ahead of it. According to Marketwatch, the company has seen a significant increase in its paid subscriptions, beating all analysts’ forecasts.

Match Group re-ignites the flame

In the third quarter of 2020, Match Group posted net income of $ 131.1 million. A result that was well above the figure for the same period last year of $ 108.5 million. Revenue is $ 249.2 million from $ 205.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Another impressive increase that has exceeded all forecasts by analysts who expected revenue of $ 221 million in income. In terms of revenue, the company eventually recorded $ 639.8 million versus $ 606 million that was planned.

Match Group owes this more than positive financial report in particular to the significant increase in paid subscriptions for all dating applications. Among them OkCupid, Hinge, Meetic or even the most famous of them all, Tinder. The latter recorded an average of 6.6 million paid accounts worldwide in the third year 2020 compared to 6.2 million in the previous quarter. Again, analysts underestimated the capabilities of the most popular dating application, as they had forecast 6.47 million paid subscriptions.

Additionally, the parent company clarified that Tinder’s direct revenue increased 15% while the average revenue per user decreased 1%. In general, the Match Group had an average of 10.8 million subscribers for all of its services between June and September 2020. A year earlier, the company had 9.6 million.

COVID-19 has struck again

Unsurprisingly, Match Group’s third quarter of 2020 was largely influenced by the ongoing global health crisis. While social interactions and access to places suitable for meeting are more restricted than ever (restriction, closing of restaurants and bars, barrier gestures, etc.), online dating has proven to be the ideal solution for many people. all over the world and especially in the western market.

His letter to shareholders stated: “Companies in Western markets have seen great results despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19, while some developing markets, many of which have been badly affected by the pandemic, are recovering more slowly”.