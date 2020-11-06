US election for decision: Biden leads Pennsylvania recount in Georgia – politics

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. On Friday, however, it looks like Joe Biden could extend his lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia. If he wins Pennsylvania, that would be enough for president. He has been leading there since Friday afternoon. Here’s a rundown of what it’s like in the affected states:

Pennsylvania – 20 voters – Biden takes over from Trump

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Since the postal votes have been counted, the lead has melted. Friday afternoon, Biden took the lead for the first time and now has about 5,600 votes in favor of Trump (0.1 percent). Much of the vacant ballots are in the highly democratic Philadelphia – and not all of them have been counted there yet. In case of a difference of 0.5 percent or less, a recount of the votes is required by law.

Georgia – 16 voters – Biden now leads with approximately 1,500 votes

More than 99 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. According to CNN’s estimate, there are still about 4,000 votes to be counted (as of 5:10 PM CET). Both Democratic and Republican counties have yet to be counted. In addition, many of the votes of US military personnel serving overseas will not be counted in the coming days.

They, in turn, could probably lean more towards Trump. So it may take a few days for the state to be officially decided. As the preliminary result was very close, there will be a recount of votes in Georgia, as the “New York Times” reports, citing electoral officials in the state. Biden is currently leading with approximately 1,500 votes.

Arizona – Eleven Electors – Biden’s lead diminishes slightly

The news channel Fox News and the AP news agency threw the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, only less than 10 percent of the votes need to be counted – about 220,000 votes are not yet known, as the news channel “CNN” estimates. Joe Biden currently has a lead of about 43,500 votes, Donald Trump is catching up here. Friday 5 p.m. German time should have counted approximately 200,000 votes.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden expands leadership

Here, more than 87 percent of the votes are counted. Recently, Biden was able to expand his narrow lead somewhat – from about 8,000 to about 11,000 votes. Much of the outstanding votes of Democratic Clark County – which includes Las Vegas – are still pending. In total there are approximately 200,000 votes outstanding. The loser of the election can request a recount of votes within three business days, but must leave a deposit to cover the estimated cost of the recount.

When to expect new results: The results of approximately 50,000 extra votes will be announced on Friday evening at around 6:00 PM German time. What remains and has to be counted are postal votes dated Nov. 3 and some will not arrive until the next week for counting. These votes are counted until November 12.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with about 38,000 votes after counting at least 95 percent of the votes. There are approximately 200,000 votes still open. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes. Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law.

Michigan – 16 Electors – Biden wins

By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News, CNN