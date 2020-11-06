iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max: Repair Prices

Apple today split prices for repairs on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both phones have been available for pre-order since the early afternoon.

Apple charges 431 euros for the iPhone 12 mini. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max it’s € 641. And as we saw two weeks ago, it’s € 477 for the iPhone 12 and € 591 for the iPhone 12 Pro. In comparison, Apple charges 431 euros for the iPhone 11, 591 euros for the iPhone 11 Pro and 641 euros for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. People with AppleCare + insurance only have to pay 99 US dollars.

What about the repair price for the screen only? Surprisingly, Apple is not yet showing prices for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It shouldn’t take long. For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro it is € 311. The cost for AppleCare + is 29 €.

To change the battery, Apple charges € 75 for all iPhone 12. It’s free if the device is under warranty or covered by AppleCare +.

AppleCare + offers up to two years of phone technical support and a hardware warranty for up to two incidents. The price for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 is € 169. For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the price is € 229.