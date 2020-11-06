Ukraine: the crisis of the Supreme Court – politics

Miriam Kosmehl works in the Bertelsmann Stiftung’s European Future program on the importance of anti-corruption for democracy and the rule of law.

The Ukrainian Constitutional Court has been a useful tool for former President Yanukovych from the start. The cash books of his “Party of the Regions” show black payments to the Constitutional Court amounting to $ 6 million. The aid culminated in October 2010 in the ex-president being given a de facto strong presidential system. This decision is still an example of the lack of independence of the judiciary.

Some constitutional judges are currently protesting the pressure on the executive, now in the form of President Zelensky. At the initiative of two parliamentary groups, the judges abolished the anti-corruption institutions and rules that reformers had painstakingly built after Yanukovych fled to Russia. The new president therefore wants to dissolve the constitutional court by law. For this he has been criticized by the Venice Commission.

Most importantly, the Constitutional Court has abolished the mandatory property register for government employees. Even the Ukrainians were amazed at the wealth that some officials had amassed. After many years of incompetent or reluctant management, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, responsible for the registry, has professional management for the first time since 2020.

There are powerful lobbyists in parliament. Financial groups and regional clan structures with special interests support the parliamentary groups that have appealed to the constitutional court. The several dozen reform-minded MPs, activists or experts who flushed the revolution of dignity into parliament between 2014 and 2019 were new.

Self-interest versus public interest

People’s representatives in the true sense of the word can also be found among the 246 members of the newly formed “Servants of the People” party. But not so much that the president could be sure of a simple majority of 226 MPs when it comes to acting against particular interests for the good of all Ukrainians. Not to mention that he could amend the constitution by a majority of 300 – which also required the approval of the constitutional court.

A two-thirds majority from their own ranks is a precondition for the dismissal of the constitutional judges, so that they are free from outside influence. But reform-minded judges are clearly in the minority.

Anti-corruption authorities are investigating some judges. It is about violating property disclosure requirements and other conflicts of interest. A case of high treason is pending against the president of the court. The anti-corruption office is also investigating the presiding judge of a high administrative court, who can overturn decisions of state organs for unfair influence on the constitutional court.

The Constitutional Court has already focused on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and its director. The High Court for Anti-Corruption is also at risk. In addition, statements threaten to undo the achievements of land and banking reforms. Both are achievements since 2014 – and the prerequisite for IMF loans, on which loans from other donors depend.

Doubts about judicial independence

If Selensky still doesn’t have enough support in parliament, it’s also because some fear he could set up a new court of loyalists. But judges, whose independence is justified, also rely on the rule of law. A constitutional judge openly threatens the president with “war” and “150 years in prison” and accuses him of carrying out the “collapse of Ukraine”.

All of the Constitutional Court’s actions taken together are a systematic attempt to hinder and break effective corruption investigations from Western partners. They put Ukraine in a catastrophic position. All this at a time when the US is busy with itself. Washington is most likely to have influence in Ukraine, as the country relies on US intelligence support if it is to hold its own against Russian aggression on the eastern border.

President Zelensky called his account the “Sword of Damocles”. He must prevent constitutional judges from violating land reform or the High Anti-Corruption Court with further rulings. The government has provisionally ordered that the court ruling not be enforced and that the assets statements of government officials remain accessible.

The constitution needs to be changed

However, the High Anti-Corruption Court has already closed cases pending based on asset declarations. The correct way to reform the Constitutional Court is to amend the Constitution. This requires 300 votes, then recognition by the Constitutional Court and another 300 votes. Measures against individual judges may be possible. All alternative proposals have in common that they either contravene the constitution or require the utopian approval of the constitutional court itself.

The crisis is not the first to show that judicial self-government does not work. Structures that operate elsewhere, such as high councils of judges, can be a fatal tool in the wrong hands. In any case, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, the establishment of which was postponed under President Poroshenko and eventually established under President Zelensky, shows how the appointment of judges can proceed under difficult circumstances: the candidate candidates were examined by an independent body with under more international lawyers.