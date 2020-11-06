An idea from the stagecoach era: how undemocratic are the presidential elections? – Politics

The accusation can be heard in every US presidential election: the indirect election of the head of state through the electoral body is undemocratic. Because it may happen that not the person with the most votes, the “Popular Vote”, wins, but the one who wins at least 270 voters through victories in the separately counted states. The system is therefore not proportionally representative.

Hillary Clinton had about three million votes in favor of Donald Trump in 2016, but only scored 232 voters, Trump 306. The actual outcome of the election vote in December 2016 was different again, because different people voted differently than expected: 304 for Trump, 227 for Clinton. Seven gave their vote to other people.

In 2020, Joe Biden will have about four million votes in favor of the popular vote at the current count. According to voters, Friday afternoon’s election has not yet been decided. Biden has 253 voters, Trump 213. Five states have not yet been counted.

The “error” of a lack of proportionality has been criticized especially in Germany, which has proportional representation. The seats in the Bundestag are divided according to the weight of the votes of the parties that have overcome the five percent threshold.

However, the composition of the second chamber of parliament, the Bundesrat, is disproportionate. The same “mistake” occurs here that many Germans criticize in the US electoral system. However, this plays no role in most Germans’ judgment of the American system.

Many other European societies are less critical of the American system. Especially if they practice majority voting themselves, which also leads to disturbances in relation to the proportional weight of the votes.

What is the origin of the electoral system?

It is a compromise between the constitutional fathers, who wanted the president to be directly elected by the people, and those who thought it would be better to be elected by the elected representatives. Voters are de facto citizens’ deputies for the sole purpose of the presidential election.

Moreover, the system comes from the stagecoach era. When presidential elections were due, citizens in their communities voted for men they trusted and sent them to the next county seat. There they, along with representatives of other communities, selected a smaller group of confidants to be sent to the capital.

And they voted with representatives from other districts on the number of voters for this state that should participate in the presidential election by the electoral committee in the federal capital Washington DC. In the early decades of the fledgling United States, the electoral council met in other cities on the East Coast.

Voters are real. Sometimes they choose surprisingly

In modern times, voters are considered arithmetic figures. Once the votes in a state have been counted, the winner receives all voters from that state on the “winner takes all” principle. The president will be the one who has 270 of the 538 electors.

You usually already know the election results on election night; sometimes counting takes longer than 2000 and 2020. The panel actually meets in mid-December to make the presidential election. Although individuals repeatedly violate their mandate and vote “disbelieving” for another person, this vote is seen by the public as a formal act that carries out the will of the people.

American citizens are divided in how much they value this system. You can see the disturbance between the popular vote and the electoral college.

The Democrats, who are at the forefront of vote count, are particularly affected, and less so than Republicans, who, thanks to the electoral system, will be just as likely to elect the president, even if their candidate received fewer votes from the population. And abroad observers who sympathize with the Democrats are particularly irritated, in Germany about 70 to 90 percent.

Why are there 538 voters?

The number is the sum of the number of representatives in the two houses of Congress, the House of Representatives (435) and the Senate (100). In addition, there are three voters from the Washington DC metropolitan district, which has no state status. The electoral body thus largely represents the population weight of the individual Länder, albeit with a small advantage over the less populated states.

How many MPs each of the 50 states has depends directly on the population. On average, there is one parliamentary seat for about 750,000 inhabitants.

However, every state has two senators regardless of the population. So there are sparsely populated states like Wyoming, North and South Dakota for three voters, the sum of their one Member of Parliament and the two senators. The most populous state, California, has 55 voters (53 MPs plus two senators) with 39.5 million.

This results in a shift in the number of residents represented by a voter in favor of the poorest and most densely populated states. On average – 538 voters for a US population of 328 million people – there are 609,665 people. The two extreme cases deviate from the average: in California there are 718,000 and in Wyoming 193,000. However, in the vast majority of US states, the number is close to the average.

There is also bias in Germany

Germany and Europe of course also know the principle on which the slight distortion is based. The first chamber of parliament represents the number of inhabitants, the second the regions of a country with no direct proportion to their population size.

In the German Federal Council, which corresponds to the US Senate, Bremen has three seats with a population of 683,000. North Rhine-Westphalia with 17.9 million inhabitants has six seats. The deviation from proportionality is therefore much more blatant than with the American electoral body.

This also applies to the election to the European Parliament. The number of MPs for Germany, the most populous member of the EU, is limited to 100. There is one MP for every 830,000 inhabitants.

The smallest EU states such as Luxembourg (614,000 inhabitants) and Malta (514,500 inhabitants) each have six MEPs. Here, too, the distortion factor is significantly higher than in the American system. Why do many find this undemocratic in one case? And otherwise not at all as a problem?