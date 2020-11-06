Netflix France starts live mode like on TV

Netflix announced a new “Netflix Direct” feature that acts as a television. It has only been tested in France since November 5, 2020. Currently this novelty only works on a laptop. Netflix France wants to differentiate itself from the traditional service by offering streaming content for viewing just like on TV.

“In France, where traditional television viewing is very popular, many viewers like the idea of ​​a program where they don’t have to choose what to watch,” explains Netflix France Frandroid.

This new direct function makes it possible to “watch defined programs at any time of the day” in competition with linear television, which is losing its audience, especially among young viewers. According to a study, SVOD, whose undisputed champion is Netflix, occupies 80.5% of the audiovisual market and achieved record sales of € 689 million in the first seven months of the year. 52% growth over the previous year.

The direct function is located at the top right of the screen, where the program of the day is then displayed. For example, Netflix France rolled out episodes of The Revolution on November 5, 2020, some episodes from the original Mortel series, followed by 4 episodes of the documentary about the little Grégory affair, before moving on to the new French series Family Company. All platform subscribers have access to Direct until December 2nd. Currently the function only works in the mobile application. It is not possible to go back or take a break. However, it is possible to change the language and add subtitles.

This new feature could allow Netflix to kill two birds with one stone, especially by taking more into account French people’s expectations of the content they watch the most, while creating content that better suits their tastes upfront. While some people like this novelty, it goes without saying that the new French Netflix Salto will grind its teeth a few days after its launch on October 20th.