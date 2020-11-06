The HomePod mini can be pre-ordered

In addition to pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is also offering pre-orders for the HomePod mini. This affiliate speaker was announced during a keynote speech last month.

As the name suggests, the HomePod mini is a small speaker. The price is also low compared to the original HomePod. It’s € 99, ​​down from € 329 for the large model. Suffice it to say that there is a huge difference. And as you can imagine, the sound quality is not the same. However, it’s hard to tell whether or not that of the small model is excellent as Apple has yet to approve the tests to be released. We’ll have to wait a few more days for that.

The HomePod mini is 8.43 cm tall and delivers even 360-degree sound. The speaker has two tweeters and a boomer. Unfortunately, this does not allow spatial perception and the home theater function with an Apple TV 4K. In addition, it is possible to pair several HomePod mini with each other and play the same music on each model. It is also possible to have a stereo pair to create left and right channels.

The HomePod mini is available to pre-order now for $ 99 in black or white from the Apple Online Store. The speaker will go on sale on November 16. Here are some links to pre-order from resellers: