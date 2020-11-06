Pressure on rulers in Belarus: EU imposes sanctions on Lukashenko’s policies

The EU has imposed sanctions on ruler Alexander Lukashenko over the ongoing repression of the democracy movement in Belarus. The punitive measures against the 66-year-old came into effect on Friday when published in the Official Journal of the European Union. They provide for an entry ban and allow assets to be frozen.

With the punitive measure, the EU wants to show its support for the democracy movement in Belarus, but also increase the pressure on Lukashenko. Since the presidential elections on August 9, there have been protests and strikes in the former Soviet Republic against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years.

The trigger is allegations of falsifying the elections, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, the protests have left several deaths, hundreds injured and thousands of arrests.

In the most recent demonstration against Lukashenko on Sunday alone, about 300 people were arrested. Photos and videos showed how security forces used flash and stun grenades against the peaceful crowd.

In addition to Lukashenko, another 14 people of the power apparatus were punished on Friday, including his son Viktor Lukashenko, who acts as national security adviser. This means that almost 60 people from Belarus are now affected by EU criminal measures. On October 2, restrictive measures were imposed on 40 people. The victims are almost all held responsible for the repression and intimidation of peaceful protesters, members of the opposition and journalists or for misconduct during the electoral process. (dpa)