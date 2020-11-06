Pre-order for IPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max: delays are getting longer

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have been available for pre-order for 14 hours. The first deliveries will take place on November 13th. However, this only affects first-time buyers. The deadlines are getting longer.

There are delays in particular with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you order a model now, Apple will ship to you at the best times between November 18th and November 23rd. The other range is between November 23rd and 30th. This is especially true for the graphite, gold (128 and 256 GB) and Pacific blue models.

The correct deadlines remain on the iPhone 12 mini side. Apple has announced that most 256GB color models will ship between November 16 and 18. For other colors and storage capacities this still applies to November 13th.

You can pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from the Apple Online Store. You can also order resellers, here are the direct links:

If you’d rather go through one operator, here are the links to each of those operators:

Shorter lead time compared to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple seems to do a little better with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Unless the demand is less than that of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The latter were delivered from October to November two hours after pre-orders had been opened. Here the Mini and Pro Max models are still for November, not December.

In addition to the iPhone 12, a small delay for the HomePod mini

Apple also specifies a small delay for the HomePod mini that can be pre-ordered 14 hours. The model will now ship between November 18th and 23rd. It’s between November 23rd and November 30th for the space gray model. Those who have pre-ordered will receive the speaker on November 16.