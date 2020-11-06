The cities where VTC services are most developed are those where the rate of sexual assault is lowest

Techcrunch conducted a study that shows that the cities where VTC services are most developed are the cities where the rate of sexual assault is lowest. An interesting report that shows that city dwellers are less at risk of attack thanks to this mode of transport.

Is there a relationship between the number of VTCs and attack rates?

Our cities have undergone major changes in recent years. If taxis still have an important place, little by little new players are added that we often talk about here: the services of VTC, Uber and Lyft at the top. While these companies were exposed to a number of criticisms and scandals a few years ago: For example, in 2018 Uber in the USA received 3,000 warnings of sexual assault.

In the same category

Referendum: Uber and Lyft break California law

Many drivers have committed incidents including sexual assault and criminal offenses. At the same time, Techcrunch notes that the presence of VTCs reduces the number of sexual assaults on the streets of large cities. The American media analyzed data from New York City in 2015. The results are as follows: The stronger Uber or its competitors are in a neighborhood, the more crime falls and the less likely it is that a rape incidents are reported in the same area.

In some cities, the number of incidents reported can decrease by an average of 6%.

Techcrunch estimates that an increase in Uber pickups by just 1% could result in a decrease of 48 attacks per year in New York City. The study also shows that the presence of VTCs contributes to greater reductions in rape cases in suburbs of New York like Brooklyn, Staten Island or the Bronx. More than Manhattan, for example. Their presence is also “more useful” in areas where the percentage of non-white residents is higher or in areas where there are more alcohol outlets.

The study’s conclusions show that the VTC’s operators mainly make it possible to get potential vulnerable victims to safer locations, especially their homes, much faster than on foot. Waiting for a taxi on the street or walking to a subway station can actually be a lot more dangerous than an Uber. The waiting time for an Uber is significantly shorter than for a taxi. Uber is also no longer available on the outskirts of cities.

The mobile platforms of the VTC services are relevant for this. Thanks to dynamic pricing, drivers can react immediately to market requirements. Techcrunch has observed this phenomenon in other cities in the United States. With the arrival of Uber and its competitors, the number of reported rape incidents may decrease by an average of 6%. In some disadvantaged cities or neighborhoods, the municipalities are now resolving to address the transport shortage by setting up transport services as needed. This study will no doubt support this trend.