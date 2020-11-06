Question of the day: Mink broadcasts mutated coronavirus and US elections before decision – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Pre-Decision US Elections: In four open states, Joe Biden now has a significant lead over Trump in some cases – and the vote count is coming to an end. Here’s the current status that makes Biden look like the winner. Given Trump’s latest statements, aren’t some wondering if he will voluntarily leave his post? The Biden team also appears to be concerned with this question, saying, “There are ways to get unauthorized people out of the White House.”

• Donald Trump is now getting lonely: the media interrupts the airing of an angry Trump performance in the White House. Republicans are turning their backs on the US president. ´

• FU Berlin rolls up the Giffey case again: the Free University of Berlin wants to withdraw its complaint about plagiarism in the thesis of the Federal Minister of the Giffey Family – and then decide again.

• Mink transmit mutated coronavirus to humans: fur suppliers as virus breeders: in Denmark, a new variant of the coronavirus has spread to humans. How dangerous is the situation?

• Tesla boss in Grünheide: During his short visit to Brandenburg, Elon Musk has now met with the state minister of economics. The schedule is under pressure. How does the Tesla boss react

What was discussed?

• How undemocratic are the presidential elections? The criticism of the indirect election of the US president is one-sided. The Federal Council and the European Parliament are much less representative. An analysis by Christoph von Marschall.

Merkel is asking citizens for help: the state depends on citizenship to deal with the pandemic. My colleague Ursula Weidenfeld believes that citizens will remember that.

• The club of damaged cities: Vienna is considered a liberal city and a harmonious “melting pot”: the terror attacks have hit the city to its core, reports Pascales Hugues.

• Everything at the beginning in Giffey’s plagiarism case: this is the greatest possible shame and a heavy burden on politics – especially in Berlin. A comment from Tilmann Warnecke.

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

Voters are used in the US Photo: REUTERS / Jonathan Drake / File Photo / File Photo

• This is how Trump could stay in the White House even if he loses the election: The closer to the election, the greater the risk that voters will ignore the will of the people – and choose the loser. A fiasco.

• “The world in the polls is not the world that votes”: In 2016, polls predicted Hillary Clinton’s victory. It turned out differently. This time too many studies were wrong – despite changed methods. Why?

• Researchers think protection is possible: a study shows that people with the flu vaccine are less likely to get corona infections. This is how experts rate the results.

• What to insist on from your boss in Corona times: The boss does not have to implement all of the Department of Labor recommendations. And it will be difficult in court. The most important questions and answers.

What can we do?

Cooking: Simple recipe ideas from our editors. In part 4 we listen to Jamie Oliver again and eat vegetarian, namely pasta with cauliflower and cheese.

Read: Berlin writer Ralf Rothmann collects compelling stories of accident in the “Hotel of the Sleepless”. They range from Moscow during the Stalin era to the Ruhr area.

Listen to music: every Friday from 9 pm, pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Onehtrix Point Never, Sun Ra Arkestra, All this violence.

Check out the US election coverage on CNN: A moderator does a particularly good job in the US presidential election. Social media also celebrate John King.

Television: Chief satirist Jan Böhmermann returns to the screen with Telegram and a lot of whispers – in the main program. On view today at 11 p.m. on ZDF. There is one thing in particular he must fear.

What do I need to know for the weekend?

The US election will continue to dominate the news. Will Trump admit defeat if Biden jumps over the necessary 2070 voters? According to a “CBS” report, he will not and will continue to hope for a legal solution.

What else is important? On Saturday FC Bayern will meet Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Number of the day

The Germans want to spend 245 euros on gifts. This should boost Christmas sales, but not for all retailers. For them it will be a celebration between record sales and bankruptcy.