Pennsylvania and US elections: Biden’s lead in the ruling state grows again – politically

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. However, Joe Biden almost doubled his lead in Nevada on Friday-evening and expanded slightly twice in the ruling state of Pennsylvania. If Biden Pennsylvania wins, that would be enough for president. He has been leading there since Friday afternoon. Here’s a rundown of what it’s like in the affected states:

Pennsylvania – 20 Voters – Again, Biden slightly extends his lead

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Since the votes were counted by mail, Biden has caught up with Trump. Biden has been in the lead since Friday night and now has about 13,000 votes ahead of Trump (0.2 percent). More than 95 percent of the votes in Pennsylvania are now counted. In case of a difference of 0.5 percent or less, a recount of the votes is required by law.

Georgia – 16 voters – Biden leads, recount planned

More than 99 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. According to CNN’s estimate, there are still about 4,000 votes to be counted (as of 5:10 PM CET). In addition, many of the votes of US military personnel serving overseas will not be counted in the coming days.

They, in turn, could probably lean more towards Trump. So it may take a few days for the state to be officially decided. As the preliminary result for Biden was extremely close, there will be a vote recount in Georgia, as the “New York Times” reports, citing election officials in the state. Biden is currently leading with approximately 1,500 votes.

Arizona – Eleven Electors – Biden’s lead diminishes slightly

Fox News news station and AP news agency slammed the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, only less than 10 percent of the votes need to be counted – about 140,000 votes per post have yet to be counted. Joe Biden currently has a lead of about 43,800 votes, recently Donald Trump caught up a bit on this.

When to expect new results: New election results are expected Saturday evening at 3 a.m. German time. Then the election officials of the Maricopa district want to publish the new election results.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden expands leadership

More than 90 percent of the votes are counted here. Recently, Biden was able to extend his narrow lead somewhat – from about 11,000 to 21,000 votes. A smaller portion of the outstanding votes of Democratic Clark County – which includes Las Vegas – is still pending. In total, tens of thousands of votes are still out. The loser of the election can request a recount of votes within three business days, but must leave a deposit to cover the estimated cost of the recount.

When to expect new results: On Friday evening, German time, about 30,000 more votes were counted. What remains and has to be counted are postal votes dated Nov. 3 and some will not arrive until the next week for counting. These votes are counted until November 12.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with about 77,000 votes after counting at least 95 percent of the votes. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes. Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law.

Michigan – 16 Electors – Biden wins

By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News, CNN