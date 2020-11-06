Biden for the US Finish: Why Boris Johnson Doesn’t Like the US Elections Outcome – Politics

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s impending election victory in the US presidential election is not necessarily good news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Because Biden and Johnson have very different views on Brexit. This also has implications for talks between the EU and the UK on a trade deal, which will resume on Sunday.

Johnson shares his enthusiasm for Britain’s departure from the EU with US President Donald Trump. When Johnson won the general election in Britain less than a year ago, Trump sent his best congratulations across the Atlantic. A spokesman on Downing Street said at the time that the Prime Minister and the US President had discussed, among other things, the upcoming “negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement” between Washington and London.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

With the prospect of such a free trade deal with Washington, Johnson apparently believed he could build additional pressure in the tough negotiations with the EU over the future economic relationship. Even if there is no deal with the EU in the end, the calculation says, Britain could benefit from transatlantic trade in the future. However, at the start of talks between London and Washington, an analysis by the UK Department of International Trade last May warned that a pact between the two countries would bring little economic benefits.

With US President Biden, it will be even more difficult for Johnson to sign a truly profitable trade deal with the US. After Biden caught up with the incumbent White House president in the crucial state of Pennsylvania on Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson was asked by journalists if Johnson was in favor of counting all votes in the United States. Rather than providing a straight answer, the spokesman simply stated that the election and count was “a matter for the relevant US authorities.”

Johnson sneered at Trump’s ‘surprising ignorance’

If you ignore Brexit, Johnson and Trump have a very ambivalent relationship. Before the last US presidential election in 2015, Johnson had stated that Trump was unfit for the highest office in the US because of his “startling ignorance.” But in the meantime, the closeness between the prime minister and the president has grown significantly. After meeting Trump at the G-7 summit in Biarritz in August 2019, Johnson spoke of a “fantastic” meeting.

In addition, like Trump, Johnson tries to use chaos and rule violations to achieve his goal. When the House of Commons threatened to thwart his plans in the battle for the EU exit treaty last year, he unceremoniously put it on a forced hiatus. Johnson is also trying to intimidate EU operations in Brussels with threatening gestures during the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal with the EU. He recently threatened a no-deal and an interruption of talks, only to agree to continue negotiations in late October.

House spokeswoman Pelosi was one of the first in the United States to criticize Johnson’s Internal Market Act. Photo: REUTERS

Johnson’s negotiating tactics in talks with the EU also include the passage of a law in the House of Commons, which would ultimately endanger peace in Northern Ireland. The so-called Internal Market Act could mean that another hard border has to be established between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the EU.

In the US, Democratic Speaker of Parliament Nancy Pelosi was one of the first to criticize the Single Market Act as illegal. If the UK is in violation of international law, there is “absolutely no chance” that a trade deal between London and Washington will receive congressional approval, Pelosi said. Moments later, Biden also stated in September that Johnson could not count on the long-awaited free trade agreement in view of such a violation of the law.

Meanwhile, time for a deal between Brussels and London is getting scarce. According to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, an agreement must be reached by mid-month at the latest, so that there is still enough time for ratification in the EU parliament. At the end of the year, Britain is leaving the EU internal market and the customs union for good.

Post-Brexit negotiations are continuing in London

On Sunday, Barnier will travel to London again to continue negotiations with his British negotiating partner David Frost on the trade pact. According to David McAllister (CDU), the European Parliament’s Brexit representative, three issues remain controversial: fisheries policy, ensuring fair competition between the two sides and how to address future disputes between London and Brussels. .

Meanwhile, Johnson is trying to get back to his own game at the crucial stage of the talks. He would prefer it if the outstanding issues could not be resolved between Barnier and Frost, but at the level above – in discussion with the EU heads of state or government. But nobody in Brussels wants to participate.