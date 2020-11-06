The summary label of the data collected by your apps will be provided shortly

Apple takes inspiration from the nutritional information that appears on food packaging. This time, however, by means of a label that is attached to the download page of every application offered in the AppStore. Announced last June during WWDC 2020, this label is designed to allow the user to see at a glance the personal data collected by the application they are trying to download. A fast, efficient – and particularly explicit – means that Apple will push through its application market within a month.

Apple wants to show the way to more transparency in the data collected

On its dedicated website, Apple is now asking developers to complete the information requested for each of their applications in the AppStore via the App Store Connect website. We finally learn that this procedure will be mandatory from December 8th for every new application stored in the AppStore, but also for new versions of existing applications. An effective way to quickly deploy this information label across the Apple application market.

As Engadget points out, the ultimate goal is to use icons to make Apple product owners understand what personal information the AppStore applications collect individually. Developers will also need to use this new label to let the end user know whether this data is associated with them or whether it can be used to follow them from site to site.

This method aims to complete the long general terms of each service with a more fun system. Because when the latter contain the same explanations in more detail, few users really take note of them … for lack of a synthetic summary.