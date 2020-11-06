US election blog: Trump “never wants to give up” – politics

Mayor: Trump fraud allegations are ‘baseless’

US President Donald Trump declares “fraud”, others deny: This time, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud. “As we expected, the voters and residents of Philadelphia have made our city stand out as an example of how to properly conduct elections,” Kenney said at a news conference Friday. The votes would be counted until each valid piece of paper was considered. He criticized the fact that “some, including the president, continued to make unfounded allegations of fraud” without providing any evidence. “What we saw here in Philadelphia is democracy, pure and simple,” said Kenney.

Philadelphia is the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania that could determine the election results. For Trump, re-election is becoming increasingly unlikely after his opponent Joe Biden was able to extend his lead there, but also in Nevada. He considers himself a victim of systematic fraud and accuses Democrats of trying to “steal” the elections.

Philadelphia and the city of Detroit (Michigan) are known as “two of the most corrupt political places” in the country, Trump said at the White House on Thursday. You must not manipulate the outcome of such an important election. Trump has provided no evidence to support his allegations. (dpa)