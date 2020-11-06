Airbnb will present its IPO project next week

In order to be innovative after the Covid-19 crisis, Airbnb will submit its IPO project next week, our colleagues at Reuters announced. The US company plans to go public with the registration of its planned IPO next month. This will provide a glimpse into the future of the company, which has faced the biggest crisis since the company’s platform started in 2010 by splitting a quarter of its employees.

$ 3 billion raised

Airbnb plans to set a price range for this IPO, the investor roadshow of which will take place in December in the US. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, leaders in investment banks, will follow suit.

Not only did the California-based company raise $ 3 billion last April, it also received emergency funding from investors SIlver Lake and Six Street Partners.

The company monitors the volatility index of the stock markets very actively, especially on the eve of the US elections. Good news: it hit its lowest level in 2 weeks, but after breaking record levels for four months.

This passion for an overhaul comes after the company lost millions of dollars during the lockdown in Europe. Indeed, the borders were closed and travel severely restricted. However, Airbnb was delighted this summer with the increased demand for rental housing due to the epidemic that has pushed people to rent houses outside of major cities. In addition, the company announced that it had booked more than a million nights in July that were no longer known since March 3, 2020.

The Californian group sees the beautiful days coming. It should become one of the top share prices in 2020. The valuation of his IPO is estimated at nearly $ 30 billion, enough to please his CEO Brian Chesky. Conversely, this is not the case for the entire tourism sector, which reported a loss of $ 320 billion in August, according to the World Tourism Organization.