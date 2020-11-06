Operators who are authorized to use their 5G frequencies on November 18

It’s done, 5G is about to arrive in France. From November 18, operators can broadcast on the frequencies assigned to them. The lighting of the networks will follow shortly afterwards, the time to receive the permits from the ANFR and the town halls.

Arrived the day after the 5G experiments ended

5G is nearing the final stage of its commercial deployment in France. 01net reports that Arcep, the French telecommunications gendarme, has presented an exact schedule for the use of 5G frequencies by operators. November 18 was chosen after the approval published in the Official Gazette to approve the broadcast. The date was not chosen at random as it is the day after the 5G experiments ended.

This news has been expected for about a month when operators auctioned off 5G frequencies from 3.4 to 3.8 GHz between September 29 and October 1. The operators have spent up to 2.78 billion euros to get these frequencies. Orange, which received the most important frequency blocks, spent 854 million euros alone. On October 20, new, more modest auctions were organized to determine the position of the operators in the band.

The networks will be activated gradually by the end of the month

Sébastien Soriano, President of Arcep, said: “The operators’ ignition capacity will therefore be higher between November 20th and 30th”. This delay is explained by the operators’ waiting for technical approvals from the National Frequency Agency, which has decided to increase controls on 5G to ensure its safety, since the frequencies were received.

This delay is also explained by the distrust of certain mayors such as Bordeaux or Grenoble towards 5G. Arcep encouraged the operators to comply with requests for information from the town halls and to work in good harmony with the elected officials.

Even if these difficulties are overcome, the first 5G networks will be restricted due to the current low number of pylons. Each operator is required by Arcep to install 3,000 new pylons by 2020, and eventually reach 10,500 in 2025. 5G will cover 100% of the French territory by 2030, still a little patience.