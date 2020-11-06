Explosive mixture at the demo in Leipzig: QAnon supporters march with Reichsburgers and “silk cherry” – politics

Germany visits Leipzig. Not only has the Stuttgart “lateral thinking” initiative been mobilizing nationwide to Saxony for weeks, the Leipzig police recently announced that they would be present at the weekend with a large contingent from different federal states.

The Saxon officials receive support from hundreds from Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, as well as from the riot police of the federal police. The demonstration-aware Berlin police will also be present in Leipzig on Saturday.

The reason is a large demonstration aimed against the corona measures of the federal government. A maximum of 20,000 participants is expected. On Friday, authorities announced that the original lift route on the “Leipziger Ring” around Augustplatz could not be carried out given the current contamination rate.

Instead, the “silk cherry” were offered the New Fair railing for the city gates. A major setback for the movement, as the peaceful revolution of 1989 was to be recreated on the Leipzig Ring. For weeks now, the organization’s chat groups have been spreading the myth that Saturday’s demonstration could be the start of a new revolution.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, the administrative court rejected an urgent filing from ‘lateral thinking’ attorney Markus Haintz against the new rally location in the fair’s parking lot. Nevertheless, it can be expected that at least some of the arriving protesters will gather in the city center on Saturday and not at the fair.

Many attempts to mobilize right-wing extremists

The city of Leipzig will be advertised through the internal channels and numerous corona-skeptic and conspiracy theoretical meetings within the inner-city ring are unaffected by the court order. In contrast to the last major protests of the movement in Berlin, Dresden and Munich, the Leipzig demonstration is again heavily advertised among right-wing populists and right-wing extremists.

A similar mobilization of the right-wing scene was last seen on August 29 in Berlin, where right-wing hooligan groups fought with the police in front of the Russian embassy in the afternoon and hundreds of Reich citizens pulled down the barriers in front of the Bundestag building and up to the entrance portal at night. could move forward.

The demonstration of the ‘lateral thinking’ initiative was also promoted among right-wing extremists. Photo: dpa / Christoph Soeder

A two-minute video leading up to the meeting is particularly popular with the internal “silk cherry” exchange groups. You can see a compilation of various demonstrations of the movement, with the Leipzig Völkerschlachtdenkmal in between.

Conspiracy myths, imperial citizens and hooligans promote demonstrations

The clip is covered in dramatic, heroic music. Among other things, the text displayed says, “This is what it has to fight for. Germany is rising “and” time to end it. Germans never give up. It is also shared by supporters of the Reichsburger scene from the area of ​​former NPD official Rüdiger Hoffmann, from whose stage on August 29 there was a call to “storm the Reichstag”.

At the same time, right-wing extremist organizations such as the youth organization of the NPD “Junge Nationalisten” and “Legida”, the Leipzig offshoot of Pegida, are calling for participation in the demonstration “lateral thinking”. Legida was even more radical from the start than the original from Dresden.

People from the Leipzig hooligan scene continued to mingle with the participants of Legida events. A strong presence of supporters of the “QAnon” conspiracy theory is also to be expected, the number of which, according to experts, is currently growing rapidly in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Call for violence in chat groups and comment columns

To the US conspiracy theory community, US President Donald Trump is seen as a messiah who, as a savior, is ridding the world of evil. The unclear election results in the US and a possible victory for Joe Biden are causing great unrest in the community.

More and more conspiracy theories are mixing with corona demonstrations, experts estimate Photo: dpa / Fabian Strauch

It is completely unclear to what extent this tension could manifest itself in the streets of Leipzig on Saturday. Screenshots of Telegram groups and livestream comment columns, available for the Tagesspiegel, include calls for armed violence.

It would finally be time to get up and fight back, is the reigning tenor in the right-wing scene. It is unclear to what extent the organization ‘lateral thinking’ succeeds in distinguishing itself from right-wing extremists who are prepared to use violence. In the past this has not or hardly happened. This highly explosive situation coupled with an expected major counter-protest from the traditionally strong leftist scene in Leipzig could lead to an escalation in the streets of the largest Saxon city.

Protesters ignored Corona’s precautions in the area

Friday evening is a first taste of the weekend. While more than a hundred “silk cherry” held two meetings in the central Augustplatz and the market square, some without mask or distance, chaotic scenes briefly occurred in the traditionally alternative district of Connewitz.

In a left-handed spontaneous demonstration of about 200 people, the emergency services were pelted with stones and fireworks, as a police spokesman told Tagesspiegel. Photos on the social networks show the broken window of a bus stop and barricades erected by fallen garbage cans. Three officers were injured and one was forced to stop.

However, the events in Connewitz were not in the context of the demonstrations in the city. Apparently the reason was the arrest of a person from the left scene by the Saxon LKA on Friday morning.

At the demonstration “thinking sideways” on the market in Leipzig, the leader of the meeting should expect a complaint. Assembly requirements such as wearing mouth and nose protection were repeatedly ignored, police announced in the evening.