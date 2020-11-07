France undertakes to reimburse postage for books ordered from independent companies

Since, in a country like France, the competition for books is based on shipping costs, on November 5, 2020 the French government committed to cover almost everything (the participation of bookstores will only be 0.01 euros) postage of books sold in independent bookstores were ordered.

The French government wants to save independent bookshops

The Ministers of Economy and Culture have come together to propose this strong and symbolic measure designed to allow bookstores to face very strong competition from Amazon. The American giant’s strategy is precisely based on free shipping for the most part. In a time of tightness with bookstores closed, we can understand that the fight is completely unfair. Bruno Le Maire and Roselyne Bachelot have therefore decided to restore some equity. The American giant has already given the French government an answer by unveiling a section devoted exclusively to French products.

In the same category

TikTok and Shopify are teaming up to drive e-commerce

In a press release, the two ministers state: “This boost should allow them to continue their activities through online sales. It is a device with which booksellers can only invoice their customers for postage at the statutory minimum rate, ie EUR 0.01. “It was a request made explicitly by the actors in the book. In order to face the competition, the bookstore and publishing sector had no choice but to advocate the application of such a measure as soon as possible. You’ve been heard, now we hope consumers make the right choices.

Shipping costs: This is the only way to differentiate the price of a book in France

In our country, a law regulates this market by fixing a single price for the book. Since 1981 this law has been aimed at maintaining our network of small bookstores. So far it has been a success. The only way for bookstores to differentiate the price of any of their books is by shipping costs. We understand better why they didn’t stand a chance against Amazon. Today the bookstores are closed because for the second time we are forced to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Typically, physical outlets account for 70% of bookstore activity. While this move is the first good news for market participants, we can understand that given these numbers, their numbers are likely to stay very low for the weeks ahead. For the record, in 2015, Amazon opened its first store. Guess which store it was? A bookstore … In parallel with this first measure, the National Publishing Union calls on the government: “Now to work with representatives of all players in the book industry under the conditions of the reopening from November 13th.” Bookstores and major brands that sell cultural products ”.