Nintendo Switch continues to be popular, overtaking NES sales

With the Switch, Nintendo has found a real goose that lays golden eggs. Three years after its release, the hybrid console continues to see spectacular sales. So much so that it just broke the record for the legendary NES with a total of 68.3 million units sold.

Nintendo rubs its hands

In its last quarterly report, Nintendo reported on the excellent results of the Switch. 6.86 million copies of the hybrid console were sold between July and September 2020, an increase of 48% over the same period last year of 4 8 million switches passed. This is also an increase from the previous quarter, which has already broken sales records thanks to the containment.

With a total of 68.3 million units sold, it’s now official: the Switch has surpassed sales of the NES, a legendary console that was released in the original version in the 1980s. Now he has to beat the 3DS series. and 2DS, which has accumulated 74.94 million copies sold since its inception before attacking the Nintendo DS record (154 million units sold).

Unsurprisingly, the Switch’s growing success is due in part to the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game was released during the suspension imposed by COVID-19 and was a real escape for millions of gamers around the world. In total, more than 26.04 million copies were sold. This makes it the second most popular game on the Switch after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The classic switch is still more popular than the light version

The introduction of the light version of the Switch was beneficial for Nintendo too. However, the classic version is still (and by far) the most popular with gamers today. During the last quarter, the Light had 1.55 million sales while its older brother had 5.31 million … and that makes sense. As the global health crisis continues to this day, players will have to travel less and less. A console that can then serve as both a living room console and a portable console then seems like the smartest choice, even if it means paying extra for it.

One question remains, however: will the Switch manage to sustain sales when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are released? Nothing is less certain. Without a doubt, Nintendo’s final quarterly review for 2020 should be interesting.