WhatsApp launches short-lived messages

New main feature on WhatsApp. Facebook’s famous instant messaging application announced this Thursday, November 5th, 2020, the launch of an option to send ephemeral messages that will be automatically deleted after seven days.

WhatsApp is launched in short-lived messages

According to the Facebook group, “most of the messages we send don’t have to be forever.” For this reason, Mark Zuckerberg’s company decided to add an important function to WhatsApp: short-lived messages. To use this, users of the messaging service only need to activate one option. Proceed as follows:

Open a WhatsApp chat Tap your contact’s name. Tap Temporary Messages. When prompted, press NEXT. Choose On.

You will understand: at the moment it is not allowed to turn this option on by default for all of your discussions. You have to do this manually for each of them. The activation also takes effect for each of the two users, but within a discussion group only the administrators can activate or deactivate this function. Also note that in addition to messages, this feature also deletes the exchanged photos and videos. Finally, messages sent prior to enabling this option will not be deleted.

A disappearance after seven days, not one less

Be careful though, WhatsApp doesn’t give you the luxury of determining the lifespan of your short-lived messages. There is only one option: seven days. Either that or nothing. A spokesperson for the app explains, “We start with seven days because we believe conversations don’t always happen and yet are convenient so that users don’t forget them. not what they talked about ”. He explains his point of view using a concrete example: “The shopping list (…) that you have received is available for as long as you need it and disappears when it is no longer of use to you.”

Finally, WhatsApp warns its users, “Only use temporary messages with people you trust.” The messaging service explains that it is still possible to take screenshots, copy and save the contents of a temporary message before it disappears, or even take a photo with another device. So caution is advised and the message is gone: unlike Snapchat, the main goal of this feature is not to allow the exchange of sensitive content, but to free up space by deleting small messages. useful.

Ephemeral messages on WhatsApp will be made available to all users of the messaging service in November 2020.