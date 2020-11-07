US Election Blog: Biden in Wilmington: “We Will Win These Elections.” – Politics

Biden: “We are going to win this election.”

Reporters and fans have waited hours for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to perform in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s team apparently hoped he would be named president by television tonight – but while Biden has extended his lead in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, that remains to be seen.

Shortly before 11 p.m. local time, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took to the stage in the parking lot of the Wilmington Conference Center. Biden looks tired, he walks stiffly. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, looks radiant as always. Biden goes to the microphone. He messed up a few times, but his message is clear: “We will win this race!” He says. The numbers would now tell a “clear and compelling story”.

He emphasizes his successes: 74 million votes, a record result for a president. He also regained the Rust Belt, bringing Arizona to the Democratic camp for the first time in 24 years. He does not mention the losses in the House of Representatives, the 70 million votes for Trump and the fact that the Democrats did not win the Senate.

In a way, Biden still gives himself the green light, even if the television stations haven’t called him yet. He and Harris met health and economics experts that afternoon to discuss the pandemic, he says. And, “On the first day of our tenure, we will implement our pandemic plan.”

Then he again urged calmness and repeated his call to US unity. “We have to put the anger behind us.” And: “We are opponents, not enemies. We are American. “

After barely ten minutes, the two leave the stage again.