Apple is interested in Wondery and its podcasts

Apple is one of the groups looking to buy Wondery. It’s a large podcast network in the United States. According to Bloomberg, Apple has held talks with Wondery about an acquisition. Sony Music was talking to two other groups.

Wondery is ready for sale and is asking for a price between $ 300 million and $ 400 million. It’s not yet clear whether Apple, Sony Music, or any other group are ready to bet that much. Such a sum would be the biggest financial deal in the podcast world.

Spotify relies heavily on podcasts and has also watched Wondery. But the streaming service has finally decided to throw in the towel. Apple and Sony Music are the big companies that are closely watching the podcast network.

Wondery has eight million listeners every month. The group lists several dozen podcasts that could become exclusive to Apple’s Podcasts application. Of course, this will only be the case if Apple closes the deal. Also, Apple could use stories from certain podcasts to create series on Apple TV +. This idea was mentioned a few months ago.

Apple has already bought two companies related to the podcast world. There was a pop-up archive in 2017 to improve research. And this year the manufacturer acquired the Scout FM app.