The stadium app is back on the App Store to play Stadia

The stadium app for playing in stadiums is available again in the App Store. It first appeared in September but disappeared last month due to an Apple withdrawal. Today it is available again for download on iOS.

Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service. And as we know, Apple has very strict rules for the App Store and cloud games. For this reason, Stadia does not offer the option to play the games from an iPhone or iPad. The stadium is ideal here. This app (which is not owned by Google) uses the web version of Stadia and allows for smooth gaming on iOS.

Stadium configuration

When starting the application, enter the following URL in the Primary URL field:

https://stadia.google.com/home

In the User Agent field, enter:

Mozilla / 5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit / 537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome / 85.0.4183.83 Safari / 537.36

In the Override User Agents field, enter:

Mozilla / 5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 14_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit / 605.1.15

When you’re done, tap Done in the top right corner. Then touch the three dots in the lower left and select “Authenticate without custom user agents”. Enter the following address in the field: https://accounts.google.com. Sign in with your Google Account and you can now play Stadia games.

Changes to controller support

Stadium developer Zach Knox describes the controller changes on his blog. Previously, the GameController and WebKit frameworks were used for the controller connection. Apple informed him that “public APIs are being used in a way not prescribed by Apple”. He therefore had to make adjustments at this level.

According to the developer, Stadia’s controller should work normally with Stadium. Bluetooth controllers should work as well. But Zach says it doesn’t always work the first time. Don’t hesitate to try the connection again from time to time.