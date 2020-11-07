new air traffic hub in Germany

After Amazon Prime Air expanded its fleet by a dozen aircraft in June 2020 to respond to the deliveries caused by the pandemic, Amazon Prime Air is starting a new project in Germany. On November 5, 2020, Jeff Bezos’ company announced the launch of an airport connection platform at Leipzig – Halle Airport in a blog post.

By increasing its capacities, Amazon continues to guarantee record delivery times in Germany, but also generally on the old continent. Today there are two daily flights. The first to benefit are Amazon Prime members, who, according to Amazon, will get more shipping options and, most importantly, lower prices. “Our goal is to ensure that we can meet changing customer needs during this difficult time, but also afterwards,” says Dietmar Jüngling, former managing director of the Leipzig Center.

The infrastructure covers 20,000 m² and will accommodate two Boeing 737-800s which are leased to GECAS, a subsidiary of General Electric and operated by the Irish ASL Airlines. The use of subcontractors by Amazon in the aviation sector is not a German peculiarity. This new hub will create 200 jobs in a city where Amazon already employs 1,500 people in its 75,000 m² distribution center, the equivalent of 11 soccer fields.

Since the pandemic began, Amazon has shipped 29 million masks, 100,000 thermometers and 3 million pairs of gloves to Europe. While France worries about the fate of its booksellers, Amazon is using the second wave of Covid-19 to expand its empire.

After purchasing 15 aircraft last year, Amazon Prime Air now has 70 aircraft with this new hub. By way of comparison: Air France’s fleet, cargo and commercial aircraft combined, amounts to 302 aircraft. Jeff Bezos’ company has hubs at airports in Texas, Florida and the island of Puerto Rico. After the FAA kicked off a drone delivery service, Amazon Prime Air’s ambitions for 2021 include the creation of two new hubs in California at San Bernardino Airport and in Kentucky at Cincinnati, both of which are international boarding areas.