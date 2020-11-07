[#Promo] Charger for cigarette lighter with 2 USB ports + USB / lightning cable (Apple MFI certified) for € 8.05

The manufacturer Rampow offers a reduction in its [Pack] Charger with 2 USB ports (up to 24 W) + braided Lightning cable (Apple MFI certified 1 meter). This package is available for € 8.05 instead of € 17.99 [Garantie à vie] with the promo code 8ASNQF7Y. Valid up to and including November 17th.

And if you’re just interested in a cigarette lighter charger, the brand is offering a discount on the aluminum cigarette lighter charger with 2 USB ports for € 6.49 instead of € 12.99 [Garantie à vie] with promo code E8E9AQMJ.

[Charge sécurisée] – This USB charger for cigarette lighter is equipped with a smart chip from the American manufacturer Vishay, which offers protection against short circuits, overvoltages and overcurrents. This chip can provide your devices with maximum safe and stable charging performance.

[Double port] – Both ports can output up to 24 W, with each port contributing a charging speed of 2.4 A. This USB car charger charges two devices simultaneously with a total of 4.8A. It is compatible with 12-24V DC vehicles including SUVs, vans, and trucks.

[Certifié Apple MFi] – This Apple Certified Lightning Cable (Apple Certified PPID for Lightning Cable: 140785-0447) is fully compatible with all Apple devices with an 8-pin Lightning connector.

[Charge et synchronisation rapide] – Download and transfer data on your devices at high speed.

[Ce que vous obtenez] – A 24 W USB cigarette lighter charger with a 1 m RAMPOW iPhone cable and friendly customer service. We’re here to help with any questions.

